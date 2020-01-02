STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in Stockton on Thursday morning.

The scene is at Charter Way and the San Joaquin River Bridge.

Originally, Stockton police said they were investigating a hit-and-run incident that killed a bicyclist. Later, police clarified that the first driver that struck the bicyclist stayed at the scene and cooperating with the investigation.

Police say a second vehicle struck the bicyclist after the first collision. That vehicle didn’t stop and it’s unclear if that driver even knew that they had hit the bicyclist.

Anyone who may have seen the incident is asked to contact Stockton police at (209) 937-8377.