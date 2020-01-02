



Craving soups?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable soup hot spots in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Noodles To Thai For

Photo: Jeremy T./Yelp

Topping the list is Noodles To Thai For. Located at 2675 24th St. in Curtis Park, the Thai spot, which offers noodles and soups, is the highest-rated cheap soup spot in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 208 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Valerie K. wrote, “This is my new favorite thai spot. It is so lovely. This is the epitome of a ‘Thai diner.’ What’s good here? Everything. Seriously though, green curry, panang curry, pad se-ew, tom kha and pad thai, are all my favorites here.”

2. Sunrise Chinese Restaurant

Photo: Jim J./Yelp

Next up is Parkway’s Sunrise Chinese Restaurant, situated at 4689 MacK Road. With 4.5 stars out of 217 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot, which offers soups and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

Yelper Jim J. wrote, “Stopped in to try Sunrise again. Much improved. The hot and sour soup was amazing and the egg roll was wonderful.”

3. Sammy’s Restaurant

Photo: kristina t./Yelp

Old North Sacramento’s Sammy’s Restaurant, located at 2021 Del Paso Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly spot to score salads, soups and tapas has four stars out of 114 reviews.

Jenicco C. noted, “I love this place. No nonsense, no hassle when you’re hungry. Oh, one more thing, the soup is good.”

4. Pho Sacto

Photo: Jimmy M./Yelp

Pho Sacto, a Vietnamese spot that offers soups and more, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 87 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6434 Stockton Blvd. to see for yourself.

The site has lots more information about Pho Sacto.

“Together with the willing to help spreading the wonder and the rich of Vietnamese and Asian food, I and our Sacto team are trying our best to provide to you the best Vietnamese cuisine in the area,” the business explains in the bio section of its Yelp profile. “Hope you guys enjoy it and help the Sacto grow.”

5. Hao Bao Dumplings

Photo: Nguyen N./Yelp

Downtown, check out Hao Bao Dumplings, which has earned four stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Chinese spot, which offers noodles and soups, by heading over to 1021 K St.

Yelper Tinah Y. wrote, “Delicious, simple, cheap and awesome. I had their dumplings noodle soup. The soup was so good and the noodles were fresh. They make fresh pull noodles.”

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.