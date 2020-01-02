SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An overnight house fire in south Sacramento ended with one man in the hospital and another behind bars, authorities say.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on Niantic Way in the Meadowview area.

Sacramento Fire firefighters say they rescued one man from inside the home. He was rushed to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

Sacramento police say a man, identified as 53-year-old Donald Hailey, was arrested at the scene and was booked into jail for burglary charges.

Investigators are looking into whether or not Hailey was connected to the fire that started during the incident.

A woman was also inside at the time of the fire, but firefighters say she was able to get out safely through the back of the home.

Authorities say a dog died in the fire.