SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An overnight house fire in south Sacramento ended with one man in the hospital and another behind bars, authorities say.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on Niantic Way in the Meadowview area.

UPDATE** video from the early morning fire on the 1800 Block of Niantic Way. This shows Engine 16 arriving and you can here members from Truck 16 calling for a medic to treat the person they had just rescued from the home. The man is expected to be ok. @TheCityofSac pic.twitter.com/QNIB2O3VBB — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) January 2, 2020

Sacramento Fire firefighters say they rescued one man from inside the home. He was rushed to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

Sacramento police say a man was arrested at the scene and was booked into jail for burglary charges.

A woman was also inside at the time of the fire, but firefighters say she was able to get out safely through the back of the home.

Authorities say a dog died in the fire.