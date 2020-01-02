EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – The El Dorado Sheriff’s Office is trying to find the rightful owners of a number of items believed to be stolen between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

The department posted on Facebook that deputies arrested three people accused in a number of vehicle burglaries, residential burglaries, and package thefts in Cameron Park and El Dorado Hills. They found the items in the suspects’ vehicles and posted pictures of the items they believe are stolen, including jackets, headphones, baby wipes, a crystal growing kit, power tools, and shoes.

Stolen Items Credit: El Dorado Sheriff\'s Office

If you recognize the items you’re asked to contact Detective Morton 530-642-4722 or Detective Macres 530-642-4718.