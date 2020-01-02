



AUBURN (CBS13) – Three people are under arrest after they allegedly conspired to steal thousands of dollars’ worth of power tools from an Auburn Home Depot.

The incident happened Sunday morning. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses reported seeing two people run out of the back of the store and throw boxes of new tools into the trunk of a waiting car.

A plastic bag was covering the license plate of the getaway car, witnesses say.

However, that unique adornment is probably what helped a deputy easily spot the suspects’ car on Highway 49 a short time later.

The suspects were later pulled over on Interstate 80 at Highway 193 and were arrested.

In total, more than $3,000 worth of power tools were found in the suspects’ car.

Deputies say the driver, 18-year-old Sacramento resident Londasha Chaney, told them she “does this for a living.”

Chaney, 21-year-old JW Geiger, and 20-year-old Teojane Marshall are all facing charges of burglary, grand theft and conspiracy.