PINE GROVE (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a wanted homicide suspect who has been tracked to the North Shore area of Lake Tahoe.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says, back on New Year’s Day, they got a call from a woman who was concerned for her husband’s welfare. She said that he had flown home that morning to check on their son, 20-year-old Sean Purdy.

After not hearing from her husband – 52-year-old Lance Purdy – for a while, she started to worry.

Further, a neighbor reportedly saw Sean leaving the home in a hurry. That neighbor also found a lot of blood in and around the home.

Deputies soon responded and found a homicide scene.

An arrest warrant was issued for Sean. Investigators were able to track his cellphone to the North Shore area and, early Thursday morning, Washoe County deputies reportedly spotted Sean at an Incline Village convenience store.

Sean was able to escape and a search is ongoing for him. Anyone who sees him is asked to contact authorities immediately.

Amador County authorities say, while they have enough evidence to suspect a homicide has taken place, they are still looking for the whereabouts of Lance Purdy.