YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A man is under arrest after deputies say they found him in possession of burglary tools and explosives in Yuba City.

The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. back on Dec. 27.

According to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Second Street to investigate a report of a suspicious person.

At the scene, deputies encountered 33-year-old Carlos Alvarado. Deputies say he had explosives, burglary tools and controlled substances in his possession.

Alvarado was arrested and then booked into Sutter County Jail.