VALLEJO (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding a hit-and-run suspect who struck a man in a wheelchair in Vallejo.

The incident happened Monday morning along the 400 block of Redwood Street.

Vallejo police say the driver of a 1980 Plymouth Arrow pickup struck the man while he was crossing the street. The driver briefly got out of the pickup, but then got back in and took off without providing any contact information.

Officers later recovered the man’s vehicle and impounded it, but the driver remains missing.

A bystander managed to take photos of the driver before he took off from the scene.

The man in the wheelchair, an 85-year-old Vallejo resident, was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

Anyone who recognizes the driver is asked to contact Vallejo police at (707) 648-4329.