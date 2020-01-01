VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A Vacaville family had a scary start to the New Year when a car crashed into their home early Wednesday morning.

The scene was along the 200 block of Riverdale Avenue.

Vacaville police say that just after 2 a.m., they got a report about a car that had crashed into a house. As they soon discovered, a black sedan had somehow backed into the home.

Officers have arrested the driver, 28-year-old Vacaville resident Ana Mendoza-Hernandez, on suspicion of DUI.

No one else was in the car and no injuries inside the house were reported, police say.