SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person has been injured in a drive-by shooting in north Sacramento.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. near an apartment complex near the intersection of Lampasas and Traction avenues, according to reports. The victim has been taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

It’s unknown how badly he was injured.

The search for the suspect continues. No information about the shooter has been released.