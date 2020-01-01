STOCKTON (CBS13) – Deputies have arrested a couple of men suspected of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in broad daylight.

The arrests happened Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Netherton Avenue and Farmington Road. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, two men were spotted under a car.

Not only was the car reported stolen, deputies say the pair were apparently trying to steal the car’s catalytic converter.

Another stolen car was also across the way, deputies say, and parts from the car the pair were under were inside.

Both men were soon arrested and are facing multiple charges. They have been identified as 32-year-old David Guzman and 25-year-old Reynaldo Pena.