



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A vegetable noodle company is pulling one of its soup products due to listeria concerns.

The recall involves 11.5-ounce containers of Cece’s Vegetable Company Brand Ramen with Chicken Broth with all expiration dates. The company said eggs packaged with the noodles are associated with a listeria outbreak that has also affected products from Trader Joe’s and Walmart.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The affected products were sold at stores nationwide.

So far no cases of listeria have been linked to the ramen.

Anyone who purchased the ramen should throw it away or return it to the store for a full refund.