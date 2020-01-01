SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – New year, new you, right? Well, maybe, but just not yet.

CBS13 stopped by the Calfit gym in Natomas Wednesday figuring there’d be several people there starting a new year’s resolution to get fit or lose weight. Gyms everywhere usually packed on new year’s day, but there weren’t more people than usual.

It came as a surprise to a lot of regulars.

“I haven’t really seen a lot of newcomers. I expected to see a lot of people,” said a gym visitor.

“I’m surprised there’d be a lot more. Maybe people are just getting their body ready to come in,” said another gym visitor.