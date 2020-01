DAVIS (CBS13) – A single-engine plane has flipped over at Yolo County Airport.

Several firefighting units were called out to the incident that happened just before 4 p.m., according to West Plainfield Fire Department. The plane single-engine, home-built RV8 flipped due to unknown circumstances, according to FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor.

Gregor believes the pilot was the only person in the plane at the time.

This is a developing story.