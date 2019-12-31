Good Day Rewind - 12/30/19See some of the funniest moments from this morning's show.

12 hours ago

Question of the Day Pt. 2Courtney wants to know, what do you like on your burger?

14 hours ago

Thunder Cover Pt. 3We have another performance from Thunder Cover!!!

14 hours ago

Small Changes for 20202019 is coming to an end and before you make a long list of resolutions with drastic changes, Kaiser Permanente suggests starting by making some small healthy adjustments.

14 hours ago

My GymMy Gym is a children's facility where they focus on promoting children's health and fitness as well as social skills. Sabrina Silva is learning more!

15 hours ago