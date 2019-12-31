



RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities have identified a man who was arrested Tuesday after a police chase and SWAT standoff.

The standoff started around 2:30 a.m. as a traffic stop in the Meadowview area. Police say they tried to pull 51-year-old Cedric Rhym over, but he refused, resulting in a pursuit, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. It ended at an Arco gas station on Sunrise Boulevard and Douglas Road in Rancho Cordova. That’s where Rhym allegedly refused to get out of the car. SWAT team members fired gas into the car and took Rhym into custody.

Rhym was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of evading police. He was also wanted for an outstanding warrant.

Strangely, he was naked at the time of his arrest.