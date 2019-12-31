MODESTO (CBS13) – A woman suffered serious injuries after a chase suspect ran through a stop sign and crashed into her car in Modesto late Tuesday morning, police say.

The incident started around 9:30 a.m. when Modesto police say a resident called to report that their pickup truck had been stolen from their home. Deputies soon spotted the stolen truck near S. Carpenter Road and California Avenue, but then lost sight of it.

Less than a half-hour later, other officers spotted the stolen truck near Paradise Road and Yosemite Drive.

Officers turned on their emergency lights and tried to catch up to the speeding truck, but it instead blew through a stop sign at the intersection of Yosemite Avenue and Tuolumne Road – then smashed into a bystander’s car.

A 24-year-old woman and 3-year-old child were inside the car that was hit. The woman suffered major injuries and was rushed to the hospital; the child, who was in a car seat, escaped with just minor injuries.

The driver of the stolen truck was arrested about a block away after bolting from the crash scene. He has been identified as 21-year-old Jamestown resident Dustin Degetaire.

Degetaire was first taken to the hospital before being booked into Stanislaus County Jail. He’s facing charges of burglary, resisting arrest, vehicle theft, hit-and-run causing injuries and driving under a suspended license.

Police say the woman hit is expected to survive her injuries.