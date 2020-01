OLIVEHURST (CBS13) – The search continues for a missing, retired Sacramento Sheriff’s Office airport K-9.

Authorities are asking for the community’s help in finding “Levi,” a black Labrador retriever. He disappeared on Christmas Day and was last seen in the Olivehurst area.

Levi is wearing the same chain collar seen in this photo and has a scar on his right eye.

A reward is being offered for his safe return.