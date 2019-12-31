PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Complications due to influenza, or the flu, have claimed the life of one child in Placer County, and now health officials are warning parents and guardians about just how serious the illness can be.

The child, who was described as a once-healthy and school-aged, died in a Placer County hospital, according to a statement from Placer County.

Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said getting a flu shot can help reduce the effects of the flu and recommends everyone get the shot.

“While the flu shot doesn’t guarantee you won’t get the flu, it does reduce the severity of the flu. Getting vaccinated reduces flu illnesses, doctor’s visits, missed days of school and work, and flu-related hospitalizations and deaths. Please, please get a flu vaccination if you haven’t already,” said Sisson.

Flu vaccination is recommended annually for everyone six months and older, especially young children, pregnant women, adults aged 65 and older, and people with long-term health conditions.

Symptoms of the flu may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches, body aches, chills, and fatigue.

Most insurance plans, including Medi-Cal and Medicare, cover free flu vaccinations from your health care provider.

Many pharmacies also offer no-cost or low-cost vaccines. To find a place to get a flu shot, visit http://vaccinefinder.org.