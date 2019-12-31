



FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – A woman is under arrest after a Fair Oaks area crash killed a passenger that was in her car, authorities say.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Monday on Sunset Avenue at Pennsylvania Avenue. California Highway Patrol says the vehicle was going eastbound on Sunset when it left the road hit a guy-wire for an unknown reason. The impact caused the vehicle to flip, ejecting a passenger.

CHP says the person who was ejected was killed after the car rolled on top of them.

There were two other teenage passengers inside the car at the time. Both were wearing seatbelts, officers say, but they were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Officers say the driver of the car – identified as 39-year-old Folsom resident Debra Glenell Christie – ran away from the scene of the crash, but she was arrested later Monday night in the North Sacramento area.

Christie was found to have been driving under the influence at the time of the crash, officers say.

Christie has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing several felony charges, including hit-and-run, DUI, manslaughter and a probation violation.