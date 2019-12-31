SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A federal judge is allowing California’s updated light bulb efficiency standards to take effect with the new year.

The judge rejected a petition from the National Electrical Manufacturers Association and the American Lighting Association to temporarily block new minimum efficiency standards for light bulbs that the California Energy Commission adopted in November.

The judge says the associations are unlikely to succeed in their lawsuit, which argues that the state rules conflict with federal law. Mueller says state regulators appear to have acted properly under exemptions that gave special privileges to California and Nevada.

The lighting association says California consumers of California will suffer as a result.