CERES (CBS13) – Authorities say five people were hurt after a shooting that apparently stemmed from a fight at a Modesto bar over the weekend.

The incident happened early Sunday morning along the 800 block of Allacante Drive in Ceres.

According to the Ceres Police Department, officers responded and found a chaotic scene. A shooting had apparently just taken place and at least five people with gunshot wounds were found. All were taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe some sort of fight happened between the victims and suspects at a bar in Modesto a little bit before the shooting.

The victims had driven home and were hanging out in the driveway when at least two ski mask-wearing suspects walked up and started shooting.

No suspect information has been released at this point.

All the victims are expected to survive, police say.