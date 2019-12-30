



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After several mall brawls over the last week, police confirm that another fight — this one involving more than 20 teenagers — broke out near Arden Fair Mall over the weekend.

It happened across the street from the mall, just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Sacramento police say the teens dispersed as soon as police arrived and that no injuries were reported. They haven’t said what started the fight.

Last week, a large fight occurred outside Arden Fair Mall and two much larger mall brawls that involved hundreds of youths happened at the Weberstown and Sherwood malls in Stockton, prompting lockdowns.

As a result of the Stockton mall fights, a policy went into place requiring anyone under 18 to be accompanied by a parent.