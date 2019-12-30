EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – An El Dorado County man has been sentenced to more than 25 years to life in prison after he was convicted of child molestation.

In July 2017, El Dorado Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated reports that a man had made suspicious comments to a neighbor. Deputies say they discovered that the man, Donald Amaro, had molested a child multiple times, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s office.

On February 1, 2018, Amaro was arrested and later charged with seven counts of felony child molestation to which he pleaded not guilty. A jury trial began on April 23, 2019, and on May 10, the jury found Amaro guilty of six counts of felony child molestation.

On December 20, 2019, Amaro was sentenced by a judge to 25 years to life plus an additional 8 years for his crimes.