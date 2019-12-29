



— Deputies arrested a boy in connection with a carjacking that happened Saturday morning in Stockton, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The incident happened at around 4:40 a.m. near the Alpine and Delaware avenues intersection.

Authorities said the minor attempted to carjack a man sleeping in his SUV. The boy demanded cash and valuables while brandishing a handgun. When the owner said he didn’t have anything, the boy demanded the SUV.

ALSO: 5 Arrested In Connection With Attempted Burglary At Marijuana Grow In Stanislaus County

Deputies located the vehicle and a pursuit was initiated. The sheriff’s office said the California Highway Patrol responded and took the lead in the pursuit, which ended near Fremont Street and Yosemite Avenue in Stockton.

Authorities said the boy rammed the SUV into a CHP car and a nearby building. A canine was used to take the boy into custody.

After the suspect was treated and medically cleared at a local hospital, he was booked into the San Joaquin County Juvenile Detention Facility and faces multiple felony charges.