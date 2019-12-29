STOCKTON (CBS13) — A woman accused of attempting to kidnap a minor in Stockton on Saturday has been arrested.

Felicia Galeazzi, 38, was arrested Saturday evening just after 5 p.m. and is said to be a transient in the area, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said a group of kids was playing football in the street along Wilson Way. A football was thrown toward a nearby underpass along Frontage Road. When one of the boys went to retrieve the ball, Galeazzi, who was walking nearby, attempted to grab the kid, police said.

While Galeazzi was attempting to grab the boy, she reportedly called him by another name.

Police said the boy’s older sister intervened and helped free him from the woman’s grasp. Galeazzi then reportedly continued chasing after the victim and tried to take him again, but the boy was able to get away.

Responding officers located Galeazzi a short time later and took her into custody.

No injuries were reported in this incident.