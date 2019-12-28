



— The victim of a deadly apartment fire in South Sacramento on Thursday has been identified.

Collie Allen, 64, has been confirmed as the victim who died from injuries after a fire broke out in an apartment unit on the 2600 block of Meadowview Road.

According to Sacramento Fire, firefighters arrived at the scene and found an upstairs unit well-involved.

READ: Person Dies After Fire At South Sacramento Apartment

Allen was soon located in the unit, Sacramento Fire said. Firefighters pulled Allen out of the unit and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

No other injuries were reported in the incident. At least two other units sustained smoke damage.