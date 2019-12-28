



— The Sacramento Police Department released body cam footage of a Dec. 18 shooting that involved an officer and a dog near a Safeway in midtown.

The department released four videos of the incident on their Youtube page which you can view in full here. The footage may contain profane language and graphic images.

The incident happened on the evening of Dec. 18 when a security guard at a busy Midtown shopping center asked for help from an officer with a man who was being disruptive.

While attempting to detain the man, police say the man’s dog became aggressive and bit the officer’s arm. Bullet fragments hit the security guard in the leg, the dog in the rear leg, and its owner in the face. Officers say all of the injuries were minor.