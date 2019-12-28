ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Southbound I-5 at Elk Grove Boulevard has been completely reopened after closing Saturday morning due to a fuel tanker crash.

The tanker leaked around 5,000 gallons of gasoline, and the California Highway Patrol says the clean-up is going to take a while as crews will have to dig up and remove the dirt that was contaminated by the fuel.

“The actual removal of the dirt and debris that is caused by this is gonna take days,” Sergeant Heath Scribner said.

The roadway initially reopened just before 5 a.m., but the Elk Grove Boulevard on/off-ramps remained closed.

The driver was not hurt. Authorities say the initial report was that the crash was caused by another car cutting over into the tanker’s lane.

Roadway is all clear and the on/off ramps have been reopened. https://t.co/JCBqIJgO0p — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 29, 2019

All roadways, including the on/off-ramps, have been reopened.