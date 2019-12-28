



— The Stanislaus County Sheriffs Office is appealing for witnesses to a shooting Friday afternoon that left 3 people injured and one man dead in Modesto.

Neighbors are concerned that the violence took place just before 4:30 in broad daylight.

“A series of pow, pow, pow,“ Jeanette Mora described what she heard in the middle of what was a quiet afternoon on Vernon Avenue.

Police responded to the home in the 1900 block of Vernon Avenue where they found the four gunshot victims.

“When I looked up, the whole street was full of police officers and we brought the kids inside and told them to stay inside,” Mora said.

Two men and one woman needed medical attention. A fourth man drove himself to the hospital where one of the other men was pronounced dead.

READ: 1 Dead, 3 Injured In Modesto Shooting

Mora described how badly the victims were injured.

“I [saw] them take one away with a foot wound, and a hand-wound,” Mora said. “Another man on the floor, he didn’t look like he was going to survive.”

Resident Art Robero says the weapon sounded like an AK-47.

Neighbors are nervous for good reason. Mora said the gunfire was so random, the bullets could have gone anywhere.

“It could ricochet, come into our house, kill one of the kids,” she said. “It’s frightening you don’t know who’s out there.”

Mora said over the years violence has plagued the street. At the end of the block next to a convenience store sits a memorial to the lives that have been lost.

”We’ve been here 25 years you just can’t get up and move,” Mora said. “You just hope that it goes away somewhere else.”

Detectives are still trying to determine the motive behind the shooting and have not said if gang activity was involved.

No suspects have been identified at this time.