



— A man who died after a vehicle ran a red light and crashed into another car in a Rancho Cordova intersection has been identified.

Ryan Senior, 48, was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as the decedent of the deadly crash that happened on Christmas Eve in the Sunrise Boulevard and Fitzgerald Road intersection.

Senior was initially listed in critical condition following the crash and two other victims suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

No further details have been released at this time.