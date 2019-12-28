ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Crisis averted for Chick-fil-A fans.

The Elk Grove location is back open after shutting down Friday night because it ran out of fries.

The fast-food chain said on facebook that one of their inventory trucks got stuck in the Grapevine because of the snow.

The Grapevine section of Interstate 5 was finally opened Friday morning after a 36-hour closure forced by dangerous conditions that set in on Christmas night.

Other Chick-fil-A locations were also impacted, but now that the roads are clear, the waffle potato fries will be restocked.