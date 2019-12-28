MODESTO (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating a Modesto shooting that left one person dead and three others injured Friday afternoon.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said they received reports of a suspicious circumstance at approximately 4:21 p.m. in the 1900 block of Vernon Avenue.

Deputies located three gunshot victims — one adult woman and two adult men — at the scene. All three were transported to the hospital where one of the men was pronounced dead.

A fourth victim drove himself to the hospital, authorities said. All three survivors are expected to recover from their injuries.

No further details regarding the shooting or potential suspects have been released.