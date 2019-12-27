



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An East Sacramento restaurant that was set to close earlier this month due to pressure from increasing wages, announced they found a new location in Midtown.

Opa! Opa! has been at the corner of J and 57th streets for the past 14 years. However, in recent years, the Greek food spot has been struggling. Back in late 2018, the eatery posted a plea asking for the community’s support to continue operating.

In November, the restaurant announced they would be closing on Dec. 15. The owners say market competition and pressure from having to increase wages are among the reasons they’re closing.

The announcement prompted an outpouring of support from the community. Two days before they were set to close, the restaurant announced in a Facebook post that they were staying open until Dec. 29.

READ MORE: Sacramento Restaurants Closing Due To Imminent Minimum Wage Increase

Just in time for the new year, Opa! Opa! announced on Friday they will be moving to a new location in Midtown Sacramento. The owners did not disclose the new location yet but said their J street restaurant will remain open until they move to the new spot.

They expect to be in the new location around the end of February or in mid-March 2020.