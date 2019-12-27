



SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A Modesto man says he found $5,000 on the street and is now looking for the rightful owner.

Harinder Toor found a stuffed envelope on the ground Thursday while walking out of his office in Modesto.

“So when I opened it, it turned out to be $5,000 in cash,” said Toor.

He posted the news on Facebook hoping to find the rightful owner. It came as no surprise his post got plenty of attention.

“I got about 195 shares and then from there, it just went viral,” Toor said.

Some of the commenters praised Toor for being a good citizen while others questioned why he hasn’t gone to the police. Toor says all the owner has to do is answer some simple questions.

“The owner has to tell me where in the vicinity they dropped it and what color was the envelope. I’ve already told them it is 5,000 U.S. currency,” he said.

Toor says there’s a lot he can say and a lot he can’t because too many scammers are coming out of the woodwork.

“I was amazed at the amount of people that reached out and told me that ‘My grandfather lost it, my grandmother lost it, I lost it, it was at Costco, it was in a red envelope, blah blah blah,” he said.

He won’t hand it over easily and won’t be keeping it himself for personal reasons.

“Immediately I thought about when I lost $3,000 in San Diego just about two weeks ago what I felt like,” he said.

He was able to track down his lost cash and hopes he can do the same for this person who lost $5,000.

“At the appropriate time, I’ll definitely reach out to law enforcement if I can’t find the right owner and turn it over to them because it would make my life easier,” Toor said.

Toor says he has integrity and has to do the right thing. In 2005 a bank accidentally wired $700,000 into his account he walked right in and informed the bank manager.