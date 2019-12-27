MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto police are asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting that killed one person and injured another.

Modesto PD said the shooting happened on the evening of June 12, but detectives were able to now locate a surveillance image of what is believed to be the vehicle involved in the shooting.

At around 7:30 p.m. on the night of the shooting, a group of people was gathered in the front yard of a home on the 300 block of Colorado Avenue during a BBQ, police said. The suspect vehicle, which witnesses described as a newer model white SUV, drove through the area while shots rang out from the window and struck two people.

Alonzo Watkins, 22, of Modesto, was identified as the deceased.

Modesto PD said the SUV, which surveillance footage shows to be a newer model white Nissan SUV with tinted windows, is believed to be connected to another drive-by shooting that happened four days later on June 16 in the area of South and Colorado avenues.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the location of the suspect vehicle, or the location of the people associated with it, contact 209-342-9667.