



(CNN/CBS13) — The sweet relief of an afternoon pick-me-up just got so much better.

Starbucks is giving away tall handcrafted espresso drinks from 1 to 2 p.m. at over 1,000 locations nationwide until the new year.

Don’t try to roll up to just any Starbucks location, though. The free goodies are coming to a limited amount of select locations each day until December 31.

To find participating locations in and around Sacramento, go here. Friday’s locations include popups in midtown, Arden Fair, Fair Oaks, Galt, and Turlock.

The locations of the “parties” will change daily, so be sure to check the map to see if there’s a pop-up near you.

Starbucks says they’ll reveal another 200 locations each day until the espresso-fest is over.

