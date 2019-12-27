



— Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the drive-thru of a South Sacramento fast-food restaurant Friday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 4100 block of Florin Road.

Deputies said a male victim in his late 20s was taken into a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

The suspect was only described as an adult man wearing a hooded sweater. Authorities said other witnesses were present at the time of the shooting but left before deputies arrived.

Deputies ask that anyone with information relevant to the investigation contact the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.