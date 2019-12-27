SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With New Year’s Eve fast approaching, the California Highway Patrol said they are prepping for another holiday maximum enforcement period after the Christmas holiday saw nearly a dozen people killed in crashes and over 270 arrests made.

CHP said the 30-hour maximum enforcement period will begin at 6:01 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and continue through 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Day. All available personnel will be deployed during this period, CHP said.

The Christmas Day period, which also ran for 30 hours, concluded with 271 arrests being made for people driving under the influence, CHP said. Ten people were also killed in collisions, with more than half found to be not wearing a seatbelt.

A 2018 New Year’s maximum enforcement period was enforced for 102 hours. During this period, CHP said at least 25 people died and 270 others were injured in crashes that involved impaired drivers. Officers arrested 1,140 people for impaired driving over the same period.

CHP said they are joining Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington to work as a Western States Traffic Safety Coalition to place an emphasis on the enforcement of drug-impaired driving.

“Please make smart choices this holiday season. Driving while impaired can have tragic results,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “Whether impaired by alcohol or drugs, the result can lead to arrest, injury, or death. Either way, the impact will be life-altering.”