



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New details have been released about the beauty cream that is blamed for putting a Sacramento woman in the hospital.

Family members say the woman used the tainted product twice a day for seven years. A new report from the CDC says the 47-year-old first visited the doctor in July for a pricking sensation and arm weakness.

Within a couple of weeks, she was in a semi-comatose state. The report says her body had abnormally high levels of methylmercury.

Her family said she used the Pond’s Rejuveness cream, which she purchased from Mexico. The cream had been tainted with methylmercury, which is believed to erase blemishes and wrinkles.

The product contained 12,000 times the legal amount of mercury. Health officials are urging people to check for protective foil under lids of skin creams and only purchase the creams from well-known retailers.