Question of the Day Pt 2Tina wants to know, when do you exchange your gifts?

16 hours ago

Buddy Macuha Fit Pt 2Tina’s Brother Buddy Machua is back in the good day studio giving us some great holiday workout tips!

16 hours ago

Trivia Toast Pt 2Courtney Is testing our knowledge again on the white elephant gift exchange!

16 hours ago

Good Day Rewind 12/24/19Here are some of the funniest moments from today's show!

16 hours ago

Bearpaw“Flippin’ Steve and the crazy kids at Bearpaw are going to be open Christmas day for super duper last minute shoppers, and we’re checking it out!

16 hours ago