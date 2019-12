FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Fairfield police spent Christmas morning delivering gifts to those less fortunate.

The department, along with Teens Helping Teens, Liberty Church and the Neighborhood Hope Dealer, gathered with families and children to spread the holiday cheer while handing out snacks and presents.

GIRL ON BIKE (credit: Fairfield PD)

GIRL GETS BIKE (credit: Fairfield PD)

GIVEAWAY (credit: Fairfield PD)

SCENE (credit: Fairfield PD)

COPS GROUP PIC (credit: Fairfield PD)

SCENE 2 (credit: Fairfield PD)

KIDS ON STAIRS (credit: Fairfield PD)

Photos show dozens of residents gathered in the street as children are gifted new toys and smiles are abound.