VALLEJO (CBS13) — A 6-year-old is in critical condition after being shot on Christmas Eve in Vallejo, the Vallejo Police Department said.

Vallejo PD said they received reports of shots fired at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Ohio and Mariposa streets.

Officers said they found evidence of a shooting on the scene but did not initially locate a victim until receiving word that a patient had been admitted into the hospital.

The department said that detectives learned a child, 6, was celebrating the holidays with family when gunfire erupted and struck the child in the torso.

No suspect description has been released and a motive is unknown at this time.

Vallejo PD is asking anyone with information on the shooting contact 707-648-4278 or 707-651-7146.