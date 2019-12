Jordan’s Holiday Surprise!Jordan's family has a holiday surprise for him!

14 hours ago

The Final Marge & Hal Ornament Delivery & Question pt. 2Tina and Dave have the final Marge & Hal ornament delivery of 2019! As well as Question of the day! Tina wants to know, are you better at surprising someone or being surprised?

14 hours ago

The Final Marge & Hal Ornament Delivery!Tina and Dave have the final Marge & Hal ornament delivery of 2019!

14 hours ago

Stockton Kings Adopt FamiliesThe Stockton Kings have partnered with the Tyler Ulis Foundation to adopt families as their Season of Doing Good comes to an end. The hosts are finding out more!

14 hours ago

"Selena: The Series” Local Actor Pt. 2Dina Kupfer has more with Local actor Carlos Alfredo Jr.!!!

14 hours ago