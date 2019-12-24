LINCOLN (CBS13) – A 26-year-old man is under arrest after police say he bit another man in the face in Lincoln.

The incident happened Monday night along the 800 block of S. Herold Avenue.

Lincoln police say they responded to investigate a reported fight. They soon found the victim who claimed a man had bitten him in the face, tearing some skin, during the fight.

Officers say the victim’s injuries were consistent with the attack he was describing.

The suspect, 26-year-old Keenan Pennington, was found hiding in an outbuilding nearby. Officers say he resisted, but was eventually taken into custody.

Pennington was booked into South Placer Jail and is being held on $170,000 bail. He’s facing charges of mayhem and resisting arrest.

Both the victim whose face was bitten and another person who alleges they were assaulted by Pennington were taken to the hospital for treatment, officers say.