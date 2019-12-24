SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A top California Democratic Party official is leaving his post to run presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s operation in the state.

Bloomberg’s campaign said Tuesday that Chris Masami Myers will lead the California effort of the billionaire businessman and former New York City mayor starting next month.

Myers has been executive director of the California Democratic Party for a year after returning to the position he previously held from 2015 to 2017. He also has worked in the administration of former Gov. Jerry Brown.

Bloomberg entered the presidential race last month and is bypassing four early voting states while anchoring his strategy to California and other states that vote on March 3.

He’s hoping a strong showing in California will carry him to the top of the field.