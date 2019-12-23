TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a Truckee Shell gas station Monday morning along Highway 89 South.

According to police, the suspect demanded money from the clerk after brandishing a handgun. The suspect then reportedly pepper-sprayed the clerk after he was handed money.

Police say the suspect is a male in his 20s. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, gray beanie, black face mask and grey gloves.

The suspect drove away in what appeared to be a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Truckee Police Department at 530-550-2333.