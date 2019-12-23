SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Suisun City police arrested a man Monday on suspicion of stealing packages from multiple porches.

The police department said they received multiple package theft reports on Sunday and identified an associated vehicle thanks to surveillance video provided by victims.

On Monday, a resident calld police after seeing the vehicle associated with the thefts in the 50 block of Lemonwood Way. When officers arrived to investigate, they reportedly noticed an opened package from a victim’s residence in the back of the truck.

Police contacted 29-year-old Fairfield resident Joe Guadarrama, who admitted to owning the truck. Guadarrama, who was on active probation for burglary, was put under arrest for probable cause for multiple theft and fraud charges.

Authorities say they recovered multiple mail items from his possession and are working to return them to their owners.