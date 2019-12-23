



STOCKTON (CBS13) — An expired registration vehicle stop led to multiple arrests early Monday morning.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle around 3 a.m. near Fremont Street and D Street for expired registration. They said the driver, Stephanie Arreaga, was driving on a suspended license and had outstanding warrants.

One of the passengers, Jennifer Denham, told deputies she had a gun, a semi-auto .45 caliber handgun with the serial number scratched off, in her waistband. The other passenger, John Solla, was found to have outstanding warrants as well.

Deputies arrested all three occupants on their warrants and said Denham was booked on a new weapon charge.